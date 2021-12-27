Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce sales of $151.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. Trustmark posted sales of $180.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $644.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.30 million to $652.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $619.47 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.