Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $845.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

