Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,624 shares of company stock worth $14,669,345 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.