Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $996.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

