Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.76.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.14 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.