Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

BRDG stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,628,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000.

