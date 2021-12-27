Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:ERF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

