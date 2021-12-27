Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Shares of GTN opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

