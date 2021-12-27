Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of UVE opened at $16.83 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $524.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

