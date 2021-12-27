Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Buy

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.