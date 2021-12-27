North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOA. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.81.

NOA opened at $14.37 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.