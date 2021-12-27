GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce $8.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $28.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%.

GP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 6.33. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

