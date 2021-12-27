Reviewing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hoku and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A Integer 7.51% 9.69% 5.35%

98.8% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hoku has a beta of -14.32, meaning that its stock price is 1,532% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hoku and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus price target of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Hoku.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hoku and Integer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integer $1.07 billion 2.64 $77.26 million $2.67 32.13

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Hoku.

Summary

Integer beats Hoku on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hoku Company Profile

Hoku Corp. engages in the provision of solar energy products and services. It offers photovoltaic systems, polysilicon, silicon ingots and wafers, photovoltaic cells, and photovoltaic modules. The company was founded by Dustin Masaru Shindo and Karl M. Taft III in March 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

