$2.90 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce $2.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $8.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 million and a PE ratio of -25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Global by 150.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

