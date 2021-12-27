Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.60.

AIRC stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -115.74. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

