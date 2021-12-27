Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Komatsu stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Komatsu has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.