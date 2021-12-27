Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSI. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

FSI stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.