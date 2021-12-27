Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

