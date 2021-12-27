Iris Energy Ltd’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy’s (NASDAQ:IREN) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Iris Energy had issued 8,269,231 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $231,538,468 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During Iris Energy’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

NASDAQ IREN opened at $17.16 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.