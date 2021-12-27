Energem Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Energem’s (NASDAQ:ENCPU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 27th. Energem had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ENCPU stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Energem has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.23.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.