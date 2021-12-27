DiDi Global Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global’s (NYSE:DIDI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. DiDi Global had issued 316,800,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $4,435,200,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of DIDI opened at 5.60 on Monday. DiDi Global has a twelve month low of 5.50 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 7.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $8,146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $2,132,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

