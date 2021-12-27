Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share’s (NASDAQ:DNAA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DNAA opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

