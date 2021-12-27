Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WAVE) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 28th. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $5.19 on Monday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

