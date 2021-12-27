Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SDVKY opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $3,428,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

