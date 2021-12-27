SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.