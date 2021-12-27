Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) to Hold

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $2.79 on Friday. Volt Information Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

