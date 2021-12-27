TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.87. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$9.38 and a 1 year high of C$14.61.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.24%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

