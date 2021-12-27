Comparing SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SomaLogic and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

SomaLogic presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.11%. Absci has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.88%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than SomaLogic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SomaLogic and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 167.94 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

SomaLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65%

Summary

SomaLogic beats Absci on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

