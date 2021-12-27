Head-To-Head Review: Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) versus BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) and BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and BioDelivery Sciences International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A -42.78% -31.28% BioDelivery Sciences International 18.81% 27.47% 12.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and BioDelivery Sciences International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $230,000.00 766.77 -$60.73 million ($16.99) -0.28 BioDelivery Sciences International $156.47 million 2.03 $25.71 million $0.31 10.39

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioDelivery Sciences International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bolt Biotherapeutics and BioDelivery Sciences International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 741.44%. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus target price of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 114.80%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade; and myeloid modulators. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

