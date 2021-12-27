Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 million and the highest is $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,708. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of -0.28. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

