Helix Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $150,021.69 and $33.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helix has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00030090 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

