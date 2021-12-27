Iconic Token Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00060942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.32 or 0.07930661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.13 or 0.99882562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

