JUST Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $333.44 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. JUST has a market capitalization of $428.14 million and approximately $333.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00060942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.32 or 0.07930661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.13 or 0.99882562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

