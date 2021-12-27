Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,334. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

