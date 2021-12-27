eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00306826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

