Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 2,047,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,351. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.