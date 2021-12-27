$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $970.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.15. The stock had a trading volume of 407,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.38. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $368.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

