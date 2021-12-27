Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $144.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.90 million. Banner reported sales of $144.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $590.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.10 million to $592.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $574.64 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $580.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.12. 138,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,650. Banner has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $11,393,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Banner by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 119,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

