Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.74 Million

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report $269.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.80 million to $301.11 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $214.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PRA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 133,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33. ProAssurance has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $29.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.