Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to post sales of $35.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.79 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUNL. Barclays increased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

SUNL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

In related news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

