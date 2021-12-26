Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $540.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $540.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.00 million and the lowest is $497.50 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 620,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,475. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,665,500. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

