$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report $1.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 million. electroCore posted sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 million to $5.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.28 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in electroCore during the second quarter worth $5,950,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore during the second quarter worth $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 453,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

