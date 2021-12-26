Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $1,945.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00061818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.87 or 0.07952319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,026.76 or 0.99924677 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00053427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,751,264 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

