$70.18 Million in Sales Expected for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to report sales of $70.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.97 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $245.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.69 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $94.27. 590,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309 in the last ninety days.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

