ZINC (ZINC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $114.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $33,084.00 and $114.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZINCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.