Katalyo Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $3,959.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00061771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.07951029 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,903.14 or 0.99979563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00053421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars.

