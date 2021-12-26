BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $68.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 906,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,315. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

