BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 906,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.06. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,950 shares of company stock worth $6,767,173. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2,271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

