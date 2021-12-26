Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $16.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the highest is $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.75. 8,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

