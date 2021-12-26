$919.82 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $919.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $905.30 million and the highest is $934.88 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $804.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.96. 559,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,223. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Option Care Health by 86.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Option Care Health by 58.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 284,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

